Kowal Investment Group LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kowal Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $168.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $171.20.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

