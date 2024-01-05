Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 243 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,388 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 0.6% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total transaction of $40,776,168.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,830,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,035,237,154.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $157.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.85. The stock has a market cap of $424.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.