Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.7% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $76.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.64. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $78.23.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

