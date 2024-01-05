Means Investment CO. Inc. Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,689 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the software company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,565 shares of company stock worth $25,777,527 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock opened at $567.05 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $593.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $547.32. The company has a market capitalization of $258.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.21.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

