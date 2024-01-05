NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 2,681 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2,681.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $107.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $108.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $482.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.39.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVO. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Argus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

