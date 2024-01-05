Kure Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Union Savings Bank increased its position in AbbVie by 6.1% in the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 9.4% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 23,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.0% during the third quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $161.51 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. UBS Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

