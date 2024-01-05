Drake & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Drake & Associates LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.5% of Drake & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 23,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $161.51 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $290.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.85.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABBV

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.