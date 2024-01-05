Massachusetts Wealth Management Sells 200 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Massachusetts Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 2.0% of Massachusetts Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $117.09 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.36 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 171.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

