Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $639,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 88.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after buying an additional 212,369 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.04. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.