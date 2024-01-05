DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $7.76 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 233,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.5% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Pfizer Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $29.10 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.04.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

