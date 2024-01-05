Geneva Partners LLC Has $378,000 Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Geneva Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,830,023,000 after purchasing an additional 454,093,937 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $658,370,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.15. 94,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,993. The stock has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $181.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.45.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

A number of research firms have commented on WM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.93.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

