Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 4,965 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Reinhart Partners LLC. cut its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,965 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 0.11% of LKQ worth $14,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 55.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 167.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

LKQ Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $47.18. 287,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,023. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

