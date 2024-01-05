Compass Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Compass Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,536,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,267,000 after acquiring an additional 95,396 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727,671 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,653,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,808,000 after purchasing an additional 198,522 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DD. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.93. 228,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,531. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average of $73.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

