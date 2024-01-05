United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Oppenheimer cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.48.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $158.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,481. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $134.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

