Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock opened at $214.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.97 and a 200 day moving average of $204.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $172.76 and a twelve month high of $219.60.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

