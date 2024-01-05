Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Reduced by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,058 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 1.2% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.58, for a total value of $2,585,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,478,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.58, for a total value of $2,585,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,478,857.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total transaction of $701,409.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,391,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,103,833 shares of company stock worth $267,519,171 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $251.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $243.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.24 and a 1-year high of $268.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.14.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

