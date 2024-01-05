Kowal Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.3 %

KO stock opened at $59.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $258.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KO

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.