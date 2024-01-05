Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $419.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $407.51 and a 200-day moving average of $400.92. The stock has a market cap of $393.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.21 and a 52-week high of $428.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.81.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

