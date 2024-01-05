Kowal Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $39.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.18.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

