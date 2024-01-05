Jacobsen Capital Management Has $18.13 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Jacobsen Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 9.8% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $18,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $174.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.77 and a 200-day moving average of $165.51. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $182.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

