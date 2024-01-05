Jacobsen Capital Management Sells 30 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Jacobsen Capital Management cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 0.4% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,419.94 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,085.49 and a twelve month high of $3,580.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,221.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3,056.41. The company has a market cap of $119.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $53.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,465.84.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

