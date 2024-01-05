Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 113,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.78 on Friday, reaching $176.93. The company had a trading volume of 91,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,297. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $182.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.51.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
