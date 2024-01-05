Kennedy Investment Group Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kennedy Investment Group increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2,188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $17.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

