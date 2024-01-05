Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Purchases 196 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

VUG opened at $301.11 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.94 and a 1-year high of $313.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $297.03 and a 200-day moving average of $286.69.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

