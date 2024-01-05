Acas LLC Buys 147 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Acas LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $301.11 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.94 and a 12-month high of $313.35. The firm has a market cap of $98.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.69.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

