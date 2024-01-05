Strategic Investment Advisors MI Increases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,039 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,164,236 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,804,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,721,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,509,000 after acquiring an additional 11,832,600 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.02.

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.1 %

F stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.