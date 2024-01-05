Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 582,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,175 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 1.0% of Bailard Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $30,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fullen Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 367,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,019,000 after purchasing an additional 33,664 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 52.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 38,027 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 201,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $55.20 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $56.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

