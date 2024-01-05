S. R. Schill & Associates Makes New $221,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 459,949 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,559,000 after purchasing an additional 163,932 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,454,000 after purchasing an additional 117,764 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,709,000 after purchasing an additional 33,319 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $149.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.17. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $150.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

