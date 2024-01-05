Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 732 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 145.6% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $422,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $149.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.17. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $150.72. The stock has a market cap of $104.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

