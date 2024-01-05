Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $305.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,675. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $282.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.11. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.19 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $49,230.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,901.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $161,398.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,668.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $49,230.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,901.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROK. Barclays dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.13.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

