Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VYM traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.24. The company had a trading volume of 249,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,928. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.30. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $112.69.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

