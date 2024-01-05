Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 107.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,933 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for about 3.1% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,104 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.6% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,539,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,806 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,550 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVO shares. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

NYSE:NVO traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.79. The stock had a trading volume of 902,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $108.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

