E&G Advisors LP Has $515,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

E&G Advisors LP lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,907,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,441,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,284,833,000 after purchasing an additional 903,042 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,701,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,691,000 after buying an additional 492,571 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.77.
International Business Machines Stock Performance
International Business Machines stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,449. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.25. The company has a market cap of $146.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.76.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.
International Business Machines Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 88.06%.
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
Read More
