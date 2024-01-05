FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,690 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in FedEx by 97,178.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after purchasing an additional 209,295,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $388,787,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 86.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $428,563,000 after acquiring an additional 799,828 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2,602.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $150,775,000 after acquiring an additional 632,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.24. 294,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,735. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $180.88 and a twelve month high of $285.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.40.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Bank of America increased their target price on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens dropped their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.38.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

