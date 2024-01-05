Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,743 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

VRTX traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $418.15. The company had a trading volume of 185,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,764. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.30. The stock has a market cap of $107.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $282.21 and a 52 week high of $418.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $91,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $91,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,757 shares of company stock valued at $13,390,703 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.