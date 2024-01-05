Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Masco by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masco by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MAS traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.21. The company had a trading volume of 242,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,203. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $69.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. Masco’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.