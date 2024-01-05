Gill Capital Partners LLC Has $462,000 Holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Gill Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,876 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EJAN. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 2,053.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,095. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $26.82 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.00.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

