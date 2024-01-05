Gill Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Gill Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 7.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 286,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 21,124 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 676,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,963,000 after purchasing an additional 352,466 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 20.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 14.8% during the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BATS POCT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.88. The company had a trading volume of 131,369 shares. The company has a market cap of $458.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.28.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

