Compass Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Novartis by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Novartis by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.68. 440,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,493. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $226.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.21. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $106.80.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

