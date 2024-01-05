D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.4 %

D.R. Horton stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.71. The company had a trading volume of 622,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,601. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $154.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 6.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

