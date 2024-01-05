Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $4.55 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Intuit by 95.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 313.6% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $591.33. The company had a trading volume of 131,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,221. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.62 and a 12 month high of $631.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $526.23. The stock has a market cap of $165.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.13, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

