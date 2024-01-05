Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $955,000 Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 573.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.43. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.21.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

