Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 7.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 12.3% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE CARR opened at $55.65 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.60 and its 200 day moving average is $53.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

