Northstar Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,338,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,084,000 after purchasing an additional 401,413 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,791,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,681,000 after purchasing an additional 563,052 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641,874 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $73.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.75%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

