Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 26th

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th.

Simulations Plus has a payout ratio of 35.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,984. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $809.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.40 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

SLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Simulations Plus from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLP

Insider Activity

In other Simulations Plus news, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $35,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,097 shares in the company, valued at $109,169.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 5,411 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $244,360.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,429 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,213.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 1,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $35,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,361 shares of company stock worth $3,264,177. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simulations Plus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 233.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.