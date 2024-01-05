Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,150 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,687,194.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,551,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.15 and its 200 day moving average is $158.85. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. HSBC began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

