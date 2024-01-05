Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 35 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Linde by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,986,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,044,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $408.67. 138,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,754. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.42. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $307.57 and a 52-week high of $434.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

