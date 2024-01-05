Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $5.30 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,052.55. 434,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,371. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $994.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $909.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $549.99 and a 12 month high of $1,151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

