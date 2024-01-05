Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 7.3%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.13 and last traded at $24.34. 12,958,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 76,133,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Digital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.41.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $97.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.60 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 136.97%. Research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading

