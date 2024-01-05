Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Trading 3.6% Higher

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.09 and last traded at $26.09. 254 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported ($3.83) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 158.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEN. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Kenon by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,268,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,040,000 after buying an additional 260,835 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 577.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 89,295 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 84,704 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenon in the 1st quarter worth $5,403,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 63,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

